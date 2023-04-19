Ronaldo upstaged by another ex-Man Utd forward

Cristiano Ronaldo was upstaged by another former Manchester United forward in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as Al-Hilal's Odion Ighalo scored twice from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over Al-Nassr.

Portugal striker Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr on a lucrative deal last January and scored eight goals in his first five games but he has been unable to sustain that pace.

In Al-Nassr's first game since the departure of coach Rudi Garcia, Ronaldo drew a blank while Ighalo, who had a loan spell at Manchester United in 2020, scored twice to hand Asian champions Al-Hilal the win.