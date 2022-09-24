    বাংলা

    England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

    England bowler Mark Wood said he is hopeful he can return to full fitness ahead of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 04:48 PM

    England bowler Mark Wood said he is hopeful he can return to full fitness and hit his peak "at the right time" ahead of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

    Wood, who missed the entire English summer due to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets in England's 63-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

    "My body feels OK," Wood told Sky Sports after the win. "I'll probably live on an ice machine now...

    "What's important for me is that I don't want to go too hard now and then I'm not ready for Australia. I've got to peak at the right time, and then when it comes to that World Cup, I'm fit and firing.

    "I'm just a little bit tired. It's my first game in a while but actually I felt pretty good leading into it. I've done loads of time in the gym, lots of running, but nothing is the same as playing a game."

    England, who took a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series with the win, will next face Pakistan on Sunday as both sides continue preparations for the Oct 16-Nov 13 T20 World Cup.

    RELATED STORIES
    Netherlands showdown perfect World Cup preparation: Martinez
    Netherlands showdown perfect WC preparation: Martinez
    Martinez will have to watch from the stands following a red card in Thursday's tense 2-1 win over Wales
    Dutch coach Van Gaal insists side will beat Belgium
    Dutch coach insists side will beat Belgium
    The Dutch have a three-point lead at the head of League A Group Four
    Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup after doubles with Federer
    Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup
    The Spaniard says that an important part of him is also leaving the Tour with the retirement of Federer
    Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Wenger
    Arsenal have 'good chance' to win Premier League: Wenger
    The Gunners sit top of the Premier League after winning six of their opening seven matches of the season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher