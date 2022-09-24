England's Wood hoping to hit top gear in time for World Cup

England bowler Mark Wood said he is hopeful he can return to full fitness and hit his peak "at the right time" ahead of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Wood, who missed the entire English summer due to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets in England's 63-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

"My body feels OK," Wood told Sky Sports after the win. "I'll probably live on an ice machine now...