Guardiola angry over Haaland's penalty gesture

A magnanimous gesture by Manchester City's goal-machine Erling Haaland left Pep Guardiola fuming on Saturday after the Norwegian striker ignored his manager's orders to take a spot-kick and handed the ball to team mate Ilkay Gundogan.

After the German midfielder had scored a first-half brace to put the Premier League leaders 2-0 up against Leeds United, Guardiola yelled from the sidelines for Haaland to take the penalty they had been awarded in the closing minutes.

But the 22-year-old Haaland, who has already scored a Premier League single season record of 35 goals, glanced at Guardiola before handing the ball to Gundogan so that the German could complete a hat-trick.

It was a move that sent the Spanish manager into fits of rage, especially as Gundogan's effort was pushed aside by a diving Joel Robles.