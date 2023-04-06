    বাংলা

    Lampard back at Chelsea as caretaker manager

    The club's record goalscorer previously spent 19 months as manager at Stamford Bridge before being dismissed in January 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 01:18 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 01:18 PM

    Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea as caretaker manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

    The club's record goalscorer previously spent 19 months as manager at Stamford Bridge before being dismissed in January 2021.

    "We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club," co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement on the club's website.

    "As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

    "We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."

    Lampard's return, while the club seeks a full-time replacement for Potter, will at least provide a boost for the fans who have seen their team struggle despite a spend of almost 300 million pounds ($374 million) on new players in January.

    The former England midfielder has cult status at Stamford Bridge and many fans were disappointed to see him fired by former owner Roman Abramovich after a run of poor results.

    Lampard's first task will be preparing the side for Saturday's away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League before next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Real Madrid.

    "We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games," the club statement added.

    Lampard will know many of the players from his previous time in charge but will also have to try and find the right blend of the new signings -- something Potter struggled to achieve.

    It also offers the 44-year-old, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during a trophy-laden 13 years as a player, a route back into coaching after he was sacked by Everton in January.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Apr 4, 2023 Chelsea's Wesley Fofana in action with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez
    Chelsea held 0-0 by Liverpool again
    The Blues spurned one opportunity after another, repeating the kind of toothless display that ended up costing Graham Potter's coaching job for the club
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Mar 18, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Everton's Jordan Pickford.
    Everton draw 2-2 at Chelsea
    Substitute Ellis Simms's late goal ensured they stayed in 10th place, still 11 points off the Champions League places
    Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles celebrates after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain on February 18, 2023.
    Selles appointed Southampton manager until end of season
    His first task in his newly confirmed post will be this Saturday's trip to relegation rivals Leeds United.
    Football - Champions League - Chelsea Press Conference - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 13, 2022 Chelsea manager Graham Potter during a press conference Action
    Chelsea sack Potter with club 11th in Premier League
    The Englishman lasts 31 games, winning only 12, before the owners pull the trigger

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain