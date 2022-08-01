Basketball legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Basketball Hall of Fame centre Bill Russell passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88.

Russell's death was announced on his official Twitter account. The cause and location were not disclosed.

A five-time NBA MVP and 12-time All-Star, Russell won 11 NBA titles as a player with the Boston Celtics. He also was the first Black head coach in North American professional sports history and helped the club win two more titles.

A member of the NBA's 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams, Russell also was well known for his commitment to social justice.

"To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was," the Celtics said in a statement on social media.

"Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond."

Russell averaged 15.1 points and 22.5 rebounds over 13 seasons (1956-69) with the Celtics. He was first inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975, then again as a coach in 2021.

His No. 6 jersey is retired by the Celtics.

"But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life," read a statement from Russell's Twitter account. "From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evers' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candour that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting thing, for our beloved #6."