    Man Utd midfielder Fernandes in doubt for Spurs clash

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 01:20 PM

    Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is carrying an ankle injury that could rule him out of Thursday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag said.

    The 28-year-old Portuguese international picked up the knock in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion and was substituted in extra-time.

    Ten Hag did not provide a timeframe for his return.

    Fernandes has been a key figure for fourth-placed United, with five goals and six assists in the league this season.

    "We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don't know yet. It is a question mark," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday.

    "We have seen he played a full game and (the injury) happened in the first half. Tomorrow is quick, so we have to see what is possible."

    The United boss believes Spurs will be fired up and desperate to bounce back after their humiliating 6-1 defeat by Newcastle United at the weekend.

    "It's obvious they had a really bad defeat, of course they are mad and that can be fuel for bouncing back," Ten Hag said.

    "It's about us and an opponent can never be more hungry than us. That is how we have to prepare for the game and make sure we go on the front foot, be dominant and dictate the game."

    The Dutchman also praised Spurs and England captain Harry Kane and said his team would come up with a plan to contain the prolific striker.

    "We have to defend as a team. He's a clever player. You don't allow him to come into situations, as he can have a big impact on the game," Ten Hag added.

