Man Utd midfielder Fernandes in doubt for Spurs clash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is carrying an ankle injury that could rule him out of Thursday's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag said.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international picked up the knock in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion and was substituted in extra-time.

Ten Hag did not provide a timeframe for his return.