Man Utd deal with Rashford as 'internal disciplinary matter'

"He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter," manager Erik ten Hag told reporters on Sunday. "It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it."

United's later statement said Rashford had "taken responsibility for his actions", and the matter was now closed.

Rashford, United's Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

He has been dropped before by Ten Hag, with the manager leaving him out of the starting lineup for a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2022 after he turned up late for a team meeting.

Rashford ended up scoring the winner in that match.

United's next game is at Wolves on Thursday.