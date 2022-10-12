Mbappe on target for PSG as Benfica snatch 1-1 draw

Paris St Germain were held to a 1-1 home draw by Benfica in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday, as Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the French side amid swirling rumours about his future.

Mbappe netted with a first-half penalty before Joao Mario equalised with another spot kick in the 62nd minute to give the visitors a deserved share of the points as PSG failed to win for the third game in a row in all competitions.

Mbappe also found the net with a bicycle kick four minutes from fulltime but his effort was ruled out for an obvious offside.