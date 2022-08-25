Belarusian Azarenka withdraws from 'Tennis Plays for Peace' Ukraine aid exhibition

Ukrainian players such as Marta Kostyuk were unhappy that they were not made aware of, or consulted about, Azarenka's participation in the event, especially one being staged on Ukraine Independence Day.

Belarus is being used as a staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which it has termed a "special military operation".

"In the last 24 hours, after careful consideration and dialogue with all parties involved, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating in our "Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition" this evening," the USTA said in a statement.

"Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate," it said. "Given the sensitivities to Ukrainian players, and the on-going conflict, we believe this is the right course of action for us."