Kane says Spurs' slow starts 'unacceptable'

Spurs conceded five in the opening 21 minutes of a 6-1 rout at Newcastle United and fell behind after only seven minutes in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Kane said their performance in the early stages of Sunday's game showed they had not learned their lesson.

"It's not the first time it's happened this season. We need to start understanding big games better," he told Sky Sports.

"We've shown we can come back into games and to do it here away at Anfield shows what we're capable of but to have the starts we have had are hard to put into words and are unacceptable.