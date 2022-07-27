July 27 2022

    বাংলা

    Barcelona manager Xavi 'very happy' with rejuvenated Dembele

    Dembele opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a fine solo effort

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2022, 5:17 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 5:17 PM

    Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said forward Ousmane Dembele is a player reborn after the France international scored twice in the LaLiga club's 2-2 pre-season draw with Serie A side Juventus on Tuesday at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas.

    Dembele opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a fine solo effort, dribbling past Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro before drilling a fierce shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but his goal was cancelled out by Moise Kean's equaliser in the 39th minute.

    Dembele immediately restored Barcelona's lead, scoring his second just a minute later, only for Kean to once again draw Juventus level with a second-half strike.

    Speaking after the match, Xavi lavished praise on the 25-year-old Dembele, who has struggled to make an impact since joining Barcelona in 2017, saying he has shown a marked improvement in the eight months since Xavi took charge in November last year.

    "He has shown what he is capable of. He is different, special. There are not many of this type," Xavi told reporters on Tuesday. "He gives us a lot with the way we play.

    "Not everyone has the ability to make a difference in the world of football and he does. He is involved and he shows it. I don't know the Dembele from before November, I don't know him. I am very happy with this one."

    Barcelona, who finished second in LaLiga last season, kick off their league campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.

    RELATED STORIES
    Everton sign Sporting defender Vinagre on loan
    Everton sign Vinagre on loan from Sporting
    Vinagre joined Wolves from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 first on loan
    UEFA to trial safe standing in England, Germany and France
    UEFA to trial safe standing
    UEFA's current regulations do not permit it in its competitions after a ban following the 1985 Heysel Stadium disaster
    Martinez completes 57 million euro move from Ajax to Manchester United
    Martinez completes move to United
    He signs a five-year contract with the Old Trafford club for an initial fee of $58.21 million
    Man City fans to sport high-tech scarves next season
    City fans to sport high-tech scarves
    Using an EmotiBit bio sensor that sits discreetly on the neck, 'The Connected Scarf' captures the body's bio-signals throughout a match

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher