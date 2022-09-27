    বাংলা

    Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

    He missed the North American hardcourt swing and the US Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 01:30 PM

    Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame.

    The three-day tournament in London's O2 Arena was Djokovic's first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

    The 35-year-old, who missed the North American hardcourt swing and the US Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19, produced a dazzling performance on his return to the Tour on Saturday by winning his singles and doubles matches.

    However, he lost to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on the final day of competition on Sunday.

    "I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest. I have been keeping it under control," Djokovic told reporters.

    "The two matches yesterday probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn't serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game."

    Djokovic said qualifying for November's ATP Finals in Turin remained his goal and that he will play a tournament in Tel Aviv this week followed by an event in Kazakhstan next week and then the Paris Masters at the end of October.

    His Wimbledon victory guarantees him a spot in the Tour-ending Finals if he remains ranked in the world's top 20.

    Djokovic, who is currently ranked seventh, said the wrist issue could be due to a combination of factors.

    "Could be not playing matches almost three months, and then conditions here are such that the balls are really big and slow," he said.

    "You always have to generate a lot of wrist action and speed, which could be the case why I have been feeling soreness."

    Tennis
    RELATED STORIES
    England draw won't affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller
    England draw won’t affect German morale: Mueller
    The draw capped a disappointing Nations League campaign for Germany
    Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security
    Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security
    The deployment highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf Arab state hosting the world’s largest sports tournament
    FIFPRO, World Leagues sign agreement to promote fair employment conditions
    FIFPRO, World Leagues to promote fair employment conditions
    The agreement covers FIFPRO's network of 66 national player unions and WLF interests of 44 national leagues
    Italy beat Hungary to clinch spot in Nations League finals
    Italy beat Hungary to move to finals
    Italy join Croatia and the Dutch in next year's finals tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher