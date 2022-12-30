Pele or Maradona? Debate will continue raging over who was greater

Everyone took a side and the two protagonists were not shy about making their own feelings known.

Pele thought Maradona was gauche and undignified and Maradona thought Pele was a sell-out.

"As a player he was great... but he thinks politically," Maradona said, in one of his kinder criticisms.

Pele called the Argentine, who struggled with addiction, "a bad example" and much more besides.

Still, the two South Americans got on well when they met for the first time in 1979, Maradona flying to Rio to meet Pele.

Pele was happy to counsel the budding star, and Maradona excited to be fulfilling his dream of meeting the Brazilian.

But their relationship soured in 1982 after Pele criticised Maradona when he was sent off for stamping on a Brazilian in a World Cup tie in Spain.

From then on, they spent decades criticising each other and then making up, with the praise as sincere as the insults.

Pele was magnanimous on hearing of Maradona's death, saying: "I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend."

Messi, who strengthened his own claim to sporting immortality by leading Argentina to their third World Cup victory this month, shared a photo of himself with Pele in a terse tribute to the Brazilian star on Instagram, saying: "Rest in peace Pele."

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, eclipsed by Messi at the Qatar World Cup, was more expansive, calling the Brazilian "King Pele" and an inspiration to millions. "He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in all of us, football lovers," he said.