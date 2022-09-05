    বাংলা

    Former Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Nice on free transfer

    He becomes the 13th signing in a busy transfer window for Nice

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 10:05 AM

    Nice have signed Ross Barkley on a free transfer after the midfielder left Chelsea by mutual consent last month, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

    The 28-year-old, who made 100 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions after moving from boyhood club Everton in 2018, was presented before Nice fans ahead of their 1-0 home defeat by Monaco.

    "Midfielder Ross Barkley has joined OGC Nice on a free transfer after four-and-a-half years at Chelsea," the French club said in a statement.

    "Though the summer transfer window closed last Thursday evening in France, he can join the Aiglons as he was out of contract."

    Barkley becomes the 13th signing in a busy transfer window for Nice that has also seen the arrivals of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, midfielder Aaron Ramsey and winger Nicolas Pepe.

    Capped 33 times by England, Barkley won the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup with Chelsea but failed to cement a regular spot in the team, spending a season on loan at Aston Villa. Sunday's defeat left Nice in 16th place with five points from six games. They host German side Cologne in their Europa Conference League group opener on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting on the bench, says PSG coach
    MNM trio will need to accept sitting out: coach
    Galtier has not hesitated to put Neymar on the bench on Saturday, three days before their Champions League opener against Juven
    Manchester United must improve to compete at very top, says Ten Hag
    Ten Hag: United must improve to compete at top
    Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half as United, who are on a four-game winning streak, punished the visitors on the break
    Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese
    Roma suffer humiliating defeat at Udinese
    Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese netted four times to embarrass the visitors
    Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump
    Rodgers takes blame for Leicester slump
    Leicester defended poorly and gave up possession too easily in another demoralising defeat against Brighton

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher