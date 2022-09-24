Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup after doubles with Federer

Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons after partnering friend and rival Roger Federer in a doubles match that brought down the curtain on the Swiss great's glittering tennis carer.

Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal - who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries - sitting on a chair and crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.