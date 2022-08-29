Chelsea could sign players before deadline, says Tuchel

Chelsea will look to bring in new recruits before the transfer window closes on Sept 1 but will make do with the existing squad if they have to, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Southampton, Tuchel said he was fully focused on their opponents as they look to make it three victories from five games after beating Leicester City 2-1 last time out.

"Right now we could need more players in some positions but it's close to the end of the transfer window and when Sept 1 comes I will be a happy coach no matter what happens," Tuchel told a news conference.