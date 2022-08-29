    বাংলা

    Chelsea could sign players before deadline, says Tuchel

    Chelsea have been linked with Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 01:36 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 01:36 PM

    Chelsea will look to bring in new recruits before the transfer window closes on Sept 1 but will make do with the existing squad if they have to, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

    Speaking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Southampton, Tuchel said he was fully focused on their opponents as they look to make it three victories from five games after beating Leicester City 2-1 last time out.

    "Right now we could need more players in some positions but it's close to the end of the transfer window and when Sept 1 comes I will be a happy coach no matter what happens," Tuchel told a news conference.

    "I will try to find solutions and not think about what could have happened."

    Chelsea have been linked with Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

    "All that matters is the reality and the moment now... and what will matter at Southampton is to find a way to win, step up individually and push the team. This is what we will do whether players come or not," Tuchel added.

    Chelsea cruised to a 6-0 win over Southampton last season, but Tuchel said his team cannot take their 13th-placed opponents lightly at St Mary's.

    "What you can always expect at Southampton is a physical game, a running game and a high-intensity game," Tuchel said. "So we need to recover well and be well prepared to have a chance to repeat what we did last season."

    RELATED STORIES
    Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts, threats from organised gang
    Pogba says he is victim of extortion attempts
    The Frenchman released a statement saying he is receiving threats from an organised gang
    Aubameyang assaulted in armed robbery at his home in Barcelona
    Aubameyang assaulted in robbery at home
    It is the second time in the last two months that Aubameyang's home in Barcelona has been burgled
    Brazilian Lodi joins Nottingham Forest on season-long loan
    Brazil’s Lodi joins Forest on loan
    Lodi arrived at Madrid in 2019 from Athletico Paranaense for 25 million euros and established himself in the Brazil team, playing 15 games under coach Tite
    Spurs' Kane targeting Shearer's all-time goalscoring record
    Kane targeting Shearer’s all-time record
    Kane missed a penalty but netted twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher