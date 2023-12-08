    বাংলা

    Argentina, Brazil get favourable Copa America draws, US to face Uruguay

    World Cup winners Argentina kick off the tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 12:33 PM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 12:33 PM

    Defending Copa America champions Argentina and South American heavyweights Brazil were drawn in favourable groups for next year’s edition on Thursday, while hosts the United States will come up against 15-time winners Uruguay.

    World Cup winners Argentina kick off the tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 20 with a Group A match-up against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago, who will meet in a CONCACAF playoff in March.

    Argentina will also face Peru and Chile in a rematch of the 2016 centenary edition final, where Lionel Messi's side lost on penalties in the first tournament played on US soil.

    Nine-time winners Brazil, runners-up at the previous tournament, have been drawn in Group D with Colombia and Paraguay as well as another CONCACAF qualifier, either Honduras or Costa Rica.

    The US face Bolivia and Panama in their first two Group C matches before taking on heavy-hitters Uruguay, who are tied with Argentina for the most Copa titles (15).

    The Americans are hoping to improve on their best result in the tournament following their top-four finish in 2016.

    CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico are in Group B alongside Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador.

    The top two in each of the four groups proceed to the quarter-finals.

    The draw was held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the host city of the final on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

    RELATED STORIES
    Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
    CONMEBOL reveals host cities for 2024 Copa America
    The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    He has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008
    Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Nov 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Brazil's Andre REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
    Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss
    Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier
    Brazil Training - Granja Comary, Teresopolis, Brazil - Nov 19, 2023 Brazil's Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha during training.
    Brazil will stay true to their identity: coach
    As they struggle with injuries to key players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, caretaker manager Fernando Diniz must resort to a young team against Argentina

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron