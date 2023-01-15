'Rashford is unstoppable': Ten Hag hails match-winner as goalscoring run continues

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag labelled Marcus Rashford "unstoppable" after the England forward continued his fine form to earn his side a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday to get fans dreaming of a Premier League title again.

Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over their city rivals, moving Ten Hag's team to within a point of the champions in the standings.

Having been booed by his own supporters last season, Rashford's turnaround has been remarkable, with his close-range finish earning United another victory to continue their overall renaissance.

Rashford took a knock in the first half, but carried on after the break, with Ten Hag revealing the in-form 25-year-old played through the pain in the second period to guide his team to a much-celebrated success.

"He learned already, he knows that in top football you have to suffer, you have to sacrifice, you have your painful moments, especially a player like he is, he is unstoppable," Ten Hag said.

"Opponents will be tough to stop him, you have to deal with it, but he is capable of dealing with it. He keeps focusing for his chances, and in the end he got rewarded."