    Real keeper Courtois undergoes knee surgery

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2023, 06:22 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 06:22 PM

    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has undergone surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

    The 31-year-old Belgian left the practice field in tears a week ago when an MRI scan confirmed the ACL tear.

    "Courtois will begin his recovery process in the coming days," Real added in a statement.

    Real defender Eder Militao has also suffered an ACL injury, and new signing Arda Guler underwent knee surgery this week.

    Carlo Ancelotti's side face Almeria on Saturday in their second LaLiga game of the season.

