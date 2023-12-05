Not a good moment to face Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino

Manchester United may be the focus of media reports regarding unrest in the dressing room but Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe it is a good time to face them.

While the Blues go into Wednesday's game on the back of a 3-2 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, with manager Erik ten Hag denying rumours of discontent within his squad.

"I think we are all at a similar level with different situations, I don't say it is a good moment to go there," Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are facing a team that is going to be tough because they want to win and we want to keep our momentum and build from Brighton and be high in the table. It's important for us to be in a different position."

Pochettino declined to talk about the situation at United, preferring to look to the future at his own club.

"I am not the person to talk about what is going on at different clubs. I am happy here in this project," he said.