FIFA reminds India of looming ban, loss of women's U-17 World Cup

This week, the Indian court ordered elections to be held promptly and said the elected committee would be an interim body for a period of three months.

"As per the said roadmap, the AIFF was to call for a special general assembly on the first week of August 2022 to approve the new statutes worked upon with FIFA, the AFC and the Indian football community," a letter sent by FIFA and AFC said.

"Unfortunately, we have been informed that the Supreme Court's hearing held yesterday (Wednesday) on the situation of the AIFF allegedly resulted in deviations to the aforementioned roadmap.

"If this is considered to be true, it would irrefutably jeopardise the mutual understanding which was displayed so far on the steps forward."

The letter, seen by Reuters, was addressed to acting AIFF general secretary Sunando Dhar and signed by FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and AFC's John. It asked the Indian body to provide a transcript of the court's decision by Tuesday.