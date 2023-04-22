Spurs director Paratici resigns after ban appeal rejected

Fabio Paraticihas resigned as Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected by Italy's top sports body, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Paratici lodged his appeal in Italy after governing body FIFA extended the ban imposed on him by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus.

He and Juventus have both denied wrongdoing.