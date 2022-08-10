    বাংলা

    Leeds sign Spanish keeper Robles on free transfer

    Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 12:06 PM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 12:06 PM

    Leeds United have signed Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

    The 32-year-old, who left Spanish side Real Betis following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

    "There are very good fans here and a very good squad as well and I think this is a good option for me to keep growing," Robles said.

    Robles is Leeds's eighth signing of the transfer window and will compete with Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson for goalkeeping duties in Jesse Marsch's squad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Germany coach Flick delighted with Werner's Leipzig return
    Germany coach delighted with Werner’s Leipzig return
    The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20
    CAF unveils plans for African Super League to start in August 2023
    African Super League to start in August 2023
    The plan will see 24 as yet unnamed clubs from 16 countries compete in the pan-African competition
    Sanchez has agreement in principle to join Marseille
    Sanchez has agreement in principle to join Marseille
    The 33-year-old has left Inter Milan after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent
    Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
    Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned
    The original launch date created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the opening ceremony

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher