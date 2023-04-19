Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Manchester City lead Bayern Munich 3-0 heading in to their quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

Chelsea's fans cranked up the volume more in hope than expectation from the kickoff and the hosts almost got the perfect start when Reece James, Chelsea's most dangerous player, crossed low and the ball broke kindly for Kante who held his head in his hands after bouncing a volley wide.

Real looked capable of killing the tie whenever they moved forward and Rodrygo, who scored a vital goal against Chelsea at the same stage last year, smashed a shot against the post.

Home keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga then beat away a Vinicius Junior effort before Real's master craftsman Luka Modric forced another save from Arrizabalaga.

'IMPORTANT SAVE'

A Chelsea goal before halftime would have energised the mood and it almost arrived in stoppage time when James fizzed a ball across the area and Marc Cucurella looked poised to score only for Courtois to smother his effort brilliantly.

"The big Courtois save was very important. We didn't want them to go ahead," Ancelotti told reporters. "That could have been worrying. As the second half developed, we were stronger, we created space to open up quality transitions.

"By the end, we had produced a very complete performance. We hit a good level."

Shortly after halftime Kante's deflected effort went agonisingly wide and then Madrid defender Eder Militao was a tad fortunate not to receive a second yellow card for a clumsy foul on Trevoh Chalobah.

"It was a second yellow card, which means a red, which means 30 minutes with us a man up," Lampard said.

Real then switched gears and Rodrygo skipped past Chalobah's wild slide on the right and his cross was eventually played back to him by fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr to calmly slot home.