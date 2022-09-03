Alonso joins Barca after terminating Chelsea contract

Barcelona has signed full back Marcos Alonso on a free transfer after the Spanish defender terminated his contract with Premier League club Chelsea, the LaLiga side announced on Friday.

Alonso has signed a one-year contract with Barca after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved in the opposite direction for 12 million euros ($11.96 million) late on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

"FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to sign the player after he terminated his contract with Chelsea Football Club," Barca said in a statement.