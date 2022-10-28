    বাংলা

    Liverpool boss Klopp fined for Man City outburst

    Juergen Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the assistant referee after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick in a Premier League match against Manchester City

    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 03:47 AM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 03:47 AM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been fined 30,000 pounds ($34,848.00) for clashing with the assistant referee during the 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City earlier this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

    Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield on Oct. 16.

    "Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC's Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022," the FA said in a statement.

    "The manager accepted that his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing."

    The German apologised for his conduct after the game and said that he should have dealt with the situation differently.

    Liverpool, eighth in the league standings with 16 points from 11 games, host 18th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.

