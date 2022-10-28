Liverpool boss Klopp fined for Man City outburst

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been fined 30,000 pounds ($34,848.00) for clashing with the assistant referee during the 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City earlier this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield on Oct. 16.

"Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC's Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022," the FA said in a statement.