Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova left Tunisia's Ons Jabeur heart-broken once again as she claimed a surprise 6-4, 6-4 victory on Saturday to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title.

The 24-year-old left-hander, who a year ago needed wrist surgery, proved too steady for the error-strewn Jabeur who ended up as runner-up as she did in 2022.

Jabeur, beaten by Elena Rybakina last year and by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 US Open final, was bidding to become the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title and the first African woman to lift one of the four major trophies.

But she was well below her best with 31 unforced errors killing her chances of a victory that would have been a milestone moment for women's sport.

"This is the most painful loss of my career," the crowd favourite said as she fought back tears.