Real keeping it real ahead of Barcelona clash, says Ancelotti

"Last time I tried to play the inventor, they gave me a beating. So I don't expect we will be doing anything out of the ordinary on Sunday.

"We will play like we usually do. They are a great rival and we need to be on top of our game."

Ancelotti said goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the game due to a lack of practice as he gets over the back injury that led him to miss the last four matches.

"He is recovered and that's great for us. But he needs more practice to get back to peak form. We won't rush him back until he is ready," Ancelotti said.

But he confirmed that he will have the services of defender Antonio Rudiger, who had 20 stitches in his forehead after clattering into Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper in their Champions League match on Tuesday.

"He will need a protective face mask but is clear to play. Rudiger is a warrior and if you look at him, he is so excited and looking forward to Sunday's game," Ancelotti said.