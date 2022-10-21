Xhaka strike sinks PSV as Arsenal reach Europa League knockout stage

"We had really good moments where we dominated against a really good side. We lacked that final pass or shot but we're happy to win the game and we are qualified which is the first step," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"The difference between finishing first and second is big and we want to get the job done (next week).

Arsenal visit PSV next Thursday in the reverse fixture needing a point to guarantee top spot in the group.

The hosts endured a frustrating first half as they dominated, and had nine shots to PSV's one, but struggled to create clear opportunities and did not trouble goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Arsenal also made a slow start to the second half before Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus all came close to breaking the deadlock, with Xhaka finally giving them a deserved lead in the 71st minute.