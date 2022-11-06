Shakib says his performance at Australia T20 World Cup was ‘not exemplary’

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been critical of his performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia after the Tigers were eliminated from the showpiece event by losing to Pakistan by five wickets.

Shakib was subject to a controversial decision by the umpires, dismissed in the first ball he faced before grabbing 1-35 with the ball in the Tigers' final group stage match on Sunday at the Adelaide Oval.

The talismanic 35-year old allrounder was far from his best through the tournament, grabbing only 44 runs with the bat and six wickets with the ball in five matches at an economy rate of 8.78.

Asked how long he would sport the Bangladesh colours, Shakib, who along with India’s Rohit Sharma are the only players to have appeared in all the T20 World Cups so far, said: “I don’t really know. As long as I'm fit and performing, I'd love to play.”

“Regarding my own performance - I could've done better… both with the bat and the ball.”

Speaking about the team, he said: “In terms of results, this is the best performance we had in T20 World Cups. We still could've done better. But having said that, with the new guys coming in, with the changes, this is the best we could expect.”