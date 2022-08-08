Haaland double earns Man City 2-0 victory at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut with a double as the champions began their title defence with a clinical 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's City were awarded a penalty after 36 minutes when Haaland charged past the West Ham defence to latch onto a through ball and take it around Alphonse Areola before being fouled by the substitute goalkeeper.