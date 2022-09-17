Lewandowski at the double as Barca cruise to win over Elche

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continued his insatiable run of form in front of goal by scoring twice and Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the Catalans cruised to a 3-0 win at home to struggling Elche in LaLiga on Saturday.

The victory took Barca top of the standings on 16 points from six games although Real Madrid, on 15, can return to the summit if they win away at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona's coach Xavi Hernandez rotated his squad for the visit of the league's bottom side, making five changes to the team that lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

His side's task was made easier when Elche centre-back Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski's shirt as the striker was about to reach the area. From that moment on a fifth consecutive league win for Barca looked inevitable, and so it proved.