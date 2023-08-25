Al-Ittihad boss Nuno rubbishes reports of row with Benzema

Saudi media reported that Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who did not score in their first two league matches, was annoyed with the way the Portuguese coach had treated him.

There were also reports that the former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager felt the ex-Real Madrid captain did not fit his style of play.

Nuno was attacked by fans on social media and in the Saudi media and there were calls for his dismissal, despite him leading Al-Ittihad to their first league title since 2009 last season.