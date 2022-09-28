Green retained in Australia squad for Windies warmups

All-rounder Cameron Green has been rewarded for his performances in India with a spot in the Australia Twenty20 squad for two World Cup warm-ups against West Indies in Queensland next week.

Opener David Warner, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as well as paceman Mitchell Starc all return to the squad after missing the trip to India, where Green was a standout as Australia lost the series 2-1.

Green, who stood in for the rested Warner as skipper Aaron Finch's opening partner in India and scored two half centuries, was not included in the squad for Australia's World Cup title defence.