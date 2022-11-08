Firmino left out of Brazil World Cup squad, Alves in

Brazil coach Tite on Monday named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament starting on Nov 20.

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one veteran who didn't make the list after sustaining a thigh injury in training over the weekend that will sideline him for several weeks.

The Brazil boss will be taking only four centre-backs, with Juventus' Bremer behind Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Eder Militao, while leaving Roger Ibanez (Roma) and Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) out.