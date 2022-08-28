    বাংলা

    Williams sisters accept US Open doubles wildcard

    Serena Williams and Venus Williams won women's Grand Slam doubles titles 14 times together. The US Open could be the final tournament for Serena Williams

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2022, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 08:44 AM

    Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the US Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

    The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.

    The US Open, which begins on Monday, could be the final tournament of Serena's glittering career as she announced last month her pending retirement but never confirmed the Aug 29-Sept 11 as her final event.

    Serena, 40, and Venus, 42, are also competing in the singles draw.

