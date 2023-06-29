Australia take firm grip on Lord's Test

Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 85 to guide Australia to 339-5 as England wasted favourable bowling conditions on the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss under grey skies and floodlights at the home of cricket, sending Australia into bat with high hopes of taking early wickets in his team's bid to level the series.

But David Warner and Usman Khawaja rode their luck to share a gritty opening partnership of 73 and although Josh Tongue removed them both, Marnus Labuschagne made 47 and Travis Head a rapid 77 to put Australia in a commanding position.

Joe Root dismissed Head and Cameron Green in the same over to give England late hope but the day firmly belonged to Australia.

"Obviously, an amazing day for us, could’ve been three down and made it an unbelievable day," Labuschagne told Sky Sports.

"But still, you're going to take that when you get sent in on a wicket that we thought had a fair bit in it."

The game was disrupted after one over when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the pitch and sprayed orange powder on to the outfield but Warner and Khawaja were not distracted.