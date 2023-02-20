Neymar's injuries down to PSG's schedule, not bad luck, says coach Galtier

Paris St Germain's intense fixture schedule has played a part in Neymar's latest injury, coach Christophe Galtier said, after the forward sprained his ankle and was stretchered off the pitch in Sunday's 4-3 comeback win over Lille in Ligue 1.

Brazilian forward Neymar, who scored PSG's second goal in the 17th minute, left the field in tears early in the second half after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his ankle.

"Neymar suffered a sprained ankle during the game against Lille and underwent an MRI scan today. It did not reveal any fracture," PSG said in a statement. "A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours."