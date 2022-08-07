Sevilla agree deal to sign Isco on free transfer

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Isco on a two-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid midfielder would undergo a medical on Monday before finalising his transfer, Sevilla added.

Spanish playmaker Isco will become the Andalusian club's third summer signing after they brought in defender Alex Telles on a season-long loan from Manchester United on Thursday and centre back Marcao from Galatasaray last month.

Isco confirmed his departure from Real Madrid in May after nine successful years in the Spanish capital, winning 19 trophies including three league titles, five Champions League trophies and four Club World Cups.