Leao double earns table toppers Milan 3-2 win over Inter

Two goals by Milan forward Rafael Leao helped the defending champions fight back from a goal down and earn a 3-2 win over local rivals Inter on Saturday in their fifth Serie A match of the season.

Tensions were running high as Milan defender Theo Hernandez and Inter midfielder Denzel Dumfries were handed yellow cards in the ninth minute after arguing following a collision.

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic scored his first Serie A goal of the season in the 21st minute after an assist by forward Joaquin Correa following a brilliant counterattack orchestrated by forward Lautaro Martinez.