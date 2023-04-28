Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Rashford then made it 2-0 just before halftime when he ran onto a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, outpaced Eric Dier and fired past Forster after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lost possession.

Tottenham fullback Porro got the hosts back in the game when he cleverly hooked a shot past keeper David De Gea in the 56th minute after a Harry Kane effort was blocked.

Bruno Fernandes then had a chance to put United 3-1 ahead when he was through on goal but he blasted his shot against the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

"Of course (that was frustrating), but don't blame it on one player," added Ten Hag. "We weren't clinical enough and I think we had to score more. The goals we conceded were too easy and we could have avoided them."

A rejuvenated Spurs created several more chances, with Dier missing the clearest opportunity to equalise when he headed wide from close range with goal at his mercy.

But the pressure eventually told when Son swept home a cross from Kane in the 79th minute to rescue a point forSpurs and cheer the home fans who appreciated their team's response.