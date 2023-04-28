    বাংলা

    Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

    United was 2-0 ahead at halftime but goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min after the break salvaged the draw

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 03:04 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 03:04 AM

    Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday that saw the visitors cementing fourth spot.

    The point left United six points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with two games in hand and all but ended the London side's hopes of Champions League football next season.

    Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 ahead at halftime but goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min after the break salvaged a draw for battling Tottenham.

    "Of course when you are 2-0 up then you are a little bit disappointed when you draw," said United manager Erik ten Hag. "We had the chances after 2-1 to score ... and we didn't and we conceded the goal. I think in this week 2-2 is a good draw."

    Some fans protested against Spurs chairman Daniel Levy outside the ground before the match and there were chants of 'We want Levy Out' after the team went behind against United in the wake of the 6-1 mauling at Newcastle United on Sunday.

    The mood soured when Sancho opened the scoring after seven minutes when the forward cut in from the left and struck a low shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

    Sancho almost doubled United's lead after 19 minutes when his deflected effort was cleared off the line by Ivan Perisic.

    Rashford then made it 2-0 just before halftime when he ran onto a long ball from Bruno Fernandes, outpaced Eric Dier and fired past Forster after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lost possession.

    Tottenham fullback Porro got the hosts back in the game when he cleverly hooked a shot past keeper David De Gea in the 56th minute after a Harry Kane effort was blocked.

    Bruno Fernandes then had a chance to put United 3-1 ahead when he was through on goal but he blasted his shot against the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

    "Of course (that was frustrating), but don't blame it on one player," added Ten Hag. "We weren't clinical enough and I think we had to score more. The goals we conceded were too easy and we could have avoided them."

    A rejuvenated Spurs created several more chances, with Dier missing the clearest opportunity to equalise when he headed wide from close range with goal at his mercy.

    But the pressure eventually told when Son swept home a cross from Kane in the 79th minute to rescue a point forSpurs and cheer the home fans who appreciated their team's response.

    "(I'm) Pleased with the reaction and in the second half we were outstanding and the character we showed after last Sunday and going two goals down (tonight)," said Ryan Mason after his first game in charge in his second spell as interim boss.

    "I hope the fans can see that we were a team today and we ran for each other. In the second half we could have scored a lot more."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 23, 2023 Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring their third goal with Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Sean Longstaff.
    Newcastle hit Spurs for 6
    The game was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards
    Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - Jan 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici before the match.
    Spurs director Paratici resigns
    The 50-year-old took a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 8, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini before the match.
    Spurs still believe they can finish in top four: Stellini
    The Lilywhites' hopes of playing in the Champions League next season were dented after they lost 3-2 at home to Bournemouth
    Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison shakes hands with manager Antonio Conte after being substituted after sustaining an injury during the Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain on March 18, 2023.
    Richarlison denies influencing Conte’s departure
    Tottenham parted ways with Conte this week following a series of incidents that led to a furious reaction from the manager

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan