Roger Federer's journey to the top of the men's game

Roger Federer said he will retire from competitive tennis following next week's Laver Cup in London. Following is a timeline charting the 20-time Grand Slam champion's rise to the top of the game:

2001: Burst onto the scene, ending American Pete Sampras' 31-match winning streak at Wimbledon in the fourth round before losing in the quarter-finals to Tim Henman.

2002: Became the first Swiss man to finish in the top 10 and appear in the season-ending ATP Finals since Jakob Hlasek was number eight in 1988.

2003: Made his Grand Slam breakthrough the following year at Wimbledon, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final for the first of his eight titles at the grasscourt major.