Getafe hold 10-man Atletico Madrid to 3-3 draw as Griezmann equals club record

Getafe fought back to grab a 3-3 draw at 10-man Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as Borja Mayoral scored his second with a stoppage-time penalty to level a pulsating LaLiga encounter in which Antoine Griezmann equalled the hosts' all-time scoring record.

France international Griezmann also bagged a brace to draw level with Luis Aragones as the club's record marksman with 173 goals, but it wasn't enough to take all three points as Getafe clawed their way back from 3-1 down.

It was the first time Diego Simeone's side, who had Stefan Savic sent off in the 38th-minute, dropped points at home this season. They next host Sevilla on Saturday.

"After playing every three days and being down to 10 men with so much time to play, the boys made a huge effort. It was a tough game, we knew that," Atletico manager Simeone told DAZN.