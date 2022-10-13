Spurs edge toward last 16 with 3-2 win over 10-man Frankfurt

The game finished more nervy than it should have, though, as the German side pulled a goal back with three minutes remaining when Faride Alidou headed in from an inswinging corner. But even with Kane missing another penalty, Spurs held on.

The win put Antonio Conte's side top of Group D on seven points. However, it is still all to play for as Olympique de Marseille and Sporting are tied on six points, and Frankfurt remain in the hunt on four with two games left.

"Everything is in our hands, we have the possibility in the next game to go through which would be a big achievement because this is our target for the season, to get to the next stage of Champions League," Conte told a news conference.

Spurs were held 0-0 at Frankfurt last week and the visitors started fast, their pressure paying off in the 14th minute when Tottenham defender Eric Dier lost control of the ball and Sebastian Rode squared it for Kamada to stroke in from close range.

Their joy was cut short six minutes later when Kane turned expertly during a Spurs counter-attack and played the ball through to Son who sprinted on goal, took two touches and side-footed past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

BARGED OVER

The equaliser also sparked Spurs into life, particularly Kane who burst forward in the 27th minute, riding three challenges before being barged over by midfielder Kristijan Jakic.

Initially, the referee waved away appeals for a penalty but after being referred to view the incident on the pitchside monitor, pointed to the spot from which Kane coolly converted for his 257th goal in all competitions for the club.

Spurs made it 3-1 in the 36th minute when midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ran to the byline and floated in a cross for Son who struck the ball beautifully with his left foot into the roof of the net.