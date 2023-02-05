Messi to the rescue as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Lionel Messi scored in the second half to help Paris St Germain recover from a woeful start and extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional eight points with a 2-1 home victory on Saturday.

Messi struck the winner after the break with his third goal in his last five league games to put PSG on 54 points from 22 games.

Achraf Hakimi had cancelled out Branco van den Boomen's opener in the first half for Christophe Galtier's side, who had only won two of their last five matches in Ligue 1.