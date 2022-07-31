Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Super Cup

"We did it really well in the first half. Leipzig defended deep and we had a lot of time to build things up," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "We allowed only one shot. But in the second half after about an hour the compactness was not there.

"At the end we had to factor in that we would be running a bit out of steam as Leipzig are in preparation a bit longer. We are happy to have defended the title."

Musiala rifled in the opener in the 14th minute before Serge Gnabry cut through the Leipzig defence and delivered a perfect assist for Senegal international Mane, who has joined from Liverpool, to tap in the second goal in the 31st.

Leipzig's collapse looked complete in first-half stoppage time when Musiala weaved his way into the box and set up Pavard to drill the ball home.

Bayern's backline was equally as effective in the first half with Leipzig having just the one shot on goal in 45 minutes.

That all changed after the break with the hosts hitting the woodwork in the 56th with substitute Andre Silva's powerful header before Marcel Halstenberg went one better with his own header three minutes later to cut the deficit.