Man United's Rashford a doubt for League Cup final, says Ten Hag

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's League Cup final, Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag said, with more tests needed to examine the severity of the injury that forced the in-form striker off against Barcelona.

Rashford limped off late in United's 2-1 Europa League playoff second leg win on Thursday, casting doubt over whether he will start against Newcastle United on Sunday, as his team look to win their first trophy since 2017 at Wembley.

No player in Europe's top-five leagues has more goals than Rashford since the World Cup break, with his 24 strikes this term the most he has ever scored in a single campaign in his career.