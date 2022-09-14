Klopp unimpressed by Boehly's idea for All Star game

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's call for an 'All-Star game' in the Premier League similar to those played in the United States has been given short shrift by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

American Boehly, head of a consortium that completed a 4.25 billion pounds ($4.91 billion) takeover of Chelsea in May, suggested in a conference in New York that a 'north v south' game would create revenue that would filter down the English football pyramid.

Klopp, however, believes the idea is unworkable, citing an already crowded fixture list.