Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men's Grand Slam peak

But it is Djokovic who is currently the last man standing among the "Big Three" with Nadal effectively out for the season following hip muscle surgery, although the Serbian played down the significance of his latest crown.

"I don't want to say that I'm the greatest," Djokovic told reporters.

"It's disrespectful towards great champions in other eras. Each great champion of his generation has left a huge mark and paved the way.

"I leave these discussions to someone else."

The 36-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in 2008 when Federer had already claimed 13 of his 20 crowns and Nadal's era of unprecedented dominance was underway on the Parisian clay with the Spaniard primed to make inroads on the other surfaces.

"I've always compared myself to these guys, the two greatest rivals in my career," Djokovic said.

"I've said before they have defined me as a player. All the success I have, they contributed to it in a way... the countless hours of thinking what it takes to beat them.

"It's amazing to know I'm one ahead of Rafa but at the same time everyone writes their own history. I think everyone has a unique journey they should embrace and stick to but of course the three of us and Andy (Murray), we reached the golden era."