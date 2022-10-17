Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3 million, says Infantino

Ticket sales for the football World Cup are approaching the three million mark ahead of the tournament kicking off in Qatar on Nov 20, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and event organisers said on Monday.

The top 10 purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany,FIFA's World Cup Chief Operating Officer Colin Smith told a news conference in Doha.

"There is currently either low or no availability for matches," Smith said.

Infantino, addressing the conference in a recorded video, said 240,000 hospitality packages had been sold for the month-long tournament, making it the "most successful hospitality programme ever," he said.